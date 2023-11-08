Job Sikhala Fundraising Campaign Raises US$6 060

Posting on X, journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chin’ono on Wednesday said that he handed the money, US$6060 after Go-Fund administrative charges, to Job Sikhala’s son, Job Sikhala Junior.

When the fundraising campaign was launched, Adam-Stone said the funds would also help Sikhala’s family with day-to-day needs. Said Adams-Stone as quoted by NewsDay:

Job Sikhala is a Zimbabwean veteran opposition politician and lawyer who has been in prison without a custodial conviction for over 483 days as of October 9, 2023. He has been denied bail although bail is a constitutional right. Sikhala is now seriously sick, and his family is financially struggling for the bare minimum. This Go-Fund is to help his family with day-to-day needs and the medication that Job Sikhala needs. Please give whatever you can to assist this man who has been persecuted repeatedly for standing up for his people’s rights and freedom.

Sikhala has been in pre-trial detention at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison since June 2022 following his arrest in connection with the violence which erupted at the funeral wake of slain party activist, Moreblessing Ali.

He also faces an additional charge of disorderly conduct and obstructing the course of justice.

Sikhala has been denied bail by the courts several times.

More: Pindula News

