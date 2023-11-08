Metro Peech Wholesalers Temporarily Shuts Down

7 minutes ago Wed, 08 Nov 2023 08:22:54 GMT

Metro Peech & Browne Wholesalers (MPBW) has shut down for a month as it prepares to receive a US$13.5 million corporate rescue capital injection to allow stock takes, rebranding and a systems upgrade, reported The Zimbabwe Independent.

The company was placed under corporate rescue under Oliver Mtasa of Crowe Advisory (Private) Limited (OMCAPL) in September 2023 after it became technically insolvent.

As of the end of August, the firm had net liabilities of approximately US$12 631 411, against total assets of US$6 071 723.

