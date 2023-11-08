Prayer To Cure Infertility Ends In Rape
A Beitbridge young married woman was allegedly raped by a self-styled prophet under the pretext of administering a “holy cure” for infertility.
NewsDay reported that the woman, who cannot be named, was surprised when the self-proclaimed prophet, Tapiwa Murisi (43), allegedly insisted on ministering for her to conceive in the absence of her husband.
He allegedly raped her once in the back of his car before he instructed her to tie a small cloth upon a tree, declaring that her problem had been resolved.
It is further alleged that another “prophet” in Harare told her husband, who works in Harare, that his wife was cheating on him.
The husband then confronted his wife and she alleged that she had been raped by Murisi.
He helped her file a police report, leading to the arrest of the “prophet”.
The complainant was reportedly introduced to Murisi by her husband’s sister.
Murisi denied the charge before Regional Magistrate Innocent Bepura
The trial continued on Wednesday, 08 November.
