Prayer To Cure Infertility Ends In Rape

6 minutes ago Wed, 08 Nov 2023 12:07:05 GMT

A Beitbridge young married woman was allegedly raped by a self-styled prophet under the pretext of administering a “holy cure” for infertility.

NewsDay reported that the woman, who cannot be named, was surprised when the self-proclaimed prophet, Tapiwa Murisi (43), allegedly insisted on ministering for her to conceive in the absence of her husband.

He allegedly raped her once in the back of his car before he instructed her to tie a small cloth upon a tree, declaring that her problem had been resolved.

