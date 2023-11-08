Recalled CCC MPs File For Re-election As Tshabangu Fields Parallel Candidates

Nine of the recalled CCC MPs were elected directly through the ballot while the other five MPs were beneficiaries of the proportional representation dispensation.

In Bulawayo, the recalled MPs namely Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi), Eric Gono (Lobengula-Magwegwe), Nichola Watson (Bulawayo South), Obert Manduna (Nketa) and Pashor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park) successfully filed their papers.

Tshabangu also fielded his candidates in these constituencies, namely, Charles Moyo (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi), Tendai Nyathi (Lobengula-Magwegwe), James Sithole (Bulawayo South), Ambrose Sibindi (Nketa) and Vusumuzi Chirwa (Cowdray Park).

ZANU PF will be represented by Dzingai Kamamba (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi), Menziwa Dube (Lobengula-Magwegwe), Raj Modi (Bulawayo South), Albert Mavhunga (Nketa), and Arthur Mujeyi (Cowdray Park).

Former legislator, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, who was recalled by Douglas Mwonzora, and then by Tshabangu, also filed to regain his seat in Binga North under CCC.

He will contest against Judith Sibanda (CCC) and Chineka Muchimba (ZANU PF).

In Lupane East, former MP Bright Vanya Moyo (CCC) will contest for the seat with David Nyathi (CCC) and Phathisiwe Machangu (ZANU PF).

Recalled Beitbridge West constituency MP, Morgan Ncube also filed under CCC.

In Mabvuku-Tafara, Tshabangu did not field a candidate. Recalled CCC legislator Febion Kufahakutizwi will run against gold dealer Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya (ZANU PF), who lost to the same opponent in August.

ZAPU, a party with strong roots in Matabeleland, also fielded candidates in several constituencies.

However, Mwonzora’s MDC-T, which failed to win a single seat during by-elections held in March last year and harmonised elections this year, boycotted the polls.

The by-elections are set for 09 December this year.

