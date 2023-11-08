Zimbabwe Allows Cement, Fertiliser Imports Of Up To 5 Tonnes Duty-free

3 minutes ago Wed, 08 Nov 2023 15:42:40 GMT

The Government has given companies and individuals the green light to import 100 bags of cement (5 tonnes) and 100 bags of fertiliser (5 tonnes) duty-free with immediate effect until 31 December 2023.

In a Press statement issued this Wednesday, 08 November, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Sithembiso Nyoni, said the move is aimed at alleviating the shortage of the products in the market.

She, however, said those intending to import the products above 5 tonnes will require import licences from her Ministry. Said Nyoni:

