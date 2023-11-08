Zimbabwe Allows Cement, Fertiliser Imports Of Up To 5 Tonnes Duty-free
The Government has given companies and individuals the green light to import 100 bags of cement (5 tonnes) and 100 bags of fertiliser (5 tonnes) duty-free with immediate effect until 31 December 2023.
In a Press statement issued this Wednesday, 08 November, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Sithembiso Nyoni, said the move is aimed at alleviating the shortage of the products in the market.
She, however, said those intending to import the products above 5 tonnes will require import licences from her Ministry. Said Nyoni:
Following the Cabinet update on the supply situation of cement and fertilizer, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce will have an administrative arrangement with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) to alleviate the shortages in the market.
The arrangement will allow the importation of 100x50kg bags (5MT) of cement and 100x50kg bags (5MT) of fertilizer.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
This arrangement will be implemented with immediate effect.
Companies or individuals will be allowed to import fertiliser and cement of the quantities shown above up to 31 December 2023 without the requirement of an import licence.
Quantities above this will require import licences from the Ministry.
This does not apply to commercial imports.
Zimbabwe is experiencing an acute shortage of both fertiliser and cement which has resulted in prices shooting through the roof.
The shortage of fertiliser is negatively affecting a booming construction industry while the unavailability of fertiliser threatens the success of the 2023/24 summer cropping season.
More: Pindula News