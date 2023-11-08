Zimbabwe Allows Farmers To Import Fertiliser To Plug Shortages
The Government has allowed farmers to import fertilisers directly from suppliers outside the country as the product is in short supply locally ahead of the 2023/2024 summer cropping season.
Speaking during the post-cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the local fertiliser industry is facing challenges and is unable to meet demand. He said:
The local fertilizer industry is having challenges and the supply gap is being covered largely by imports.Feedback
The current fertilizer stocks held by the Zimbabwe Fertilizer Manufacturers Association (ZFMA) and those under the Collateral Management Agreement (CMA) have indicated that they have challenges meeting the surging demand ahead of the imminent summer season.
Meanwhile, the Government has approved that farmers import fertilizers directly from suppliers outside the country to augment local supplies whilst the Government develops a long-term solution to the fertilizer challenges.
Zimbabwe’s national demand for fertilizers is estimated at 400,000 metric tonnes of basal and 380,000 metric tonnes of top dressing per annum for both the summer and winter cropping seasons.
Last month, The Sunday Mail reported that around 23,000 tonnes of fertiliser donated to Zimbabwe by Russia have been blocked by the European Union (EU) due to its agricultural export blockade on Russia.
Muswere also said that the Government was allowing the importation of cement due to shortages in the market, which have caused hikes in the product’s price.
