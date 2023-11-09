The High Court in Harare has today postponed the sentencing of Zimbabwe’s former Deputy Minister of Finance, Terence Mukupe.

Mukupe and his three accomplices Same Kapisoriso, Joseph Taderera and Leonard Mudzuto were convicted yesterday having been found guilty of smuggling fuel across Forbes Border Post on the 27th of January 2017.

They were intercepted by ZIMRA officials on the 30th of January 2017 at Chirundu Border Post having three days earlier misrepresented to ZIMRA officials at Forbes Border Post that the destination of their tankers was the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This misrepresentation was made with intent to evade payment of duty amounting to USD $55 591-60.

In the course of adducing evidence before the court, ZIMRA presented a Victim Impact Statement to underline the prejudice the state suffered.

The quartet’s sentencing has been postponed to the 16th of November 2023.