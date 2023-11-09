Pindula|Search Pindula
Good Samaritan Killed For Refraining Man From Assaulting Girlfriend

7 minutes agoThu, 09 Nov 2023 11:51:21 GMT
A 44-year-old man was killed by seven assailants for trying to refrain one of the suspects from assaulting his girlfriend.

According to a statement by the Police, Malvern Paul was attacked with bricks and empty beer bottles by Malvern Batsirai (34) and six other suspects in Harare on Sunday.

Police have appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the other suspects. Reads the statement:

The victim had tried to refrain Malvern Batsirai from assaulting his girlfriend. Police have since arrested Malvern Batsirai in connection with the case.

Six suspects who include Gaza Cartel, Dhadza, and Tsomutsomu are on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

