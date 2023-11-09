Good Samaritan Killed For Refraining Man From Assaulting Girlfriend
A 44-year-old man was killed by seven assailants for trying to refrain one of the suspects from assaulting his girlfriend.
According to a statement by the Police, Malvern Paul was attacked with bricks and empty beer bottles by Malvern Batsirai (34) and six other suspects in Harare on Sunday.
Police have appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the other suspects. Reads the statement:
Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder in which Malvern Paul (44) died after being attacked with bricks and empty beer bottles by Malvern Batsirai (34) and six other suspects at Gail Court, corner 8th Street and Samora Machel Avenue on 05/11/23.
The victim had tried to refrain Malvern Batsirai from assaulting his girlfriend. Police have since arrested Malvern Batsirai in connection with the case.
Six suspects who include Gaza Cartel, Dhadza, and Tsomutsomu are on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.
