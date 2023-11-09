Good Samaritan Killed For Refraining Man From Assaulting Girlfriend

7 minutes ago Thu, 09 Nov 2023 11:51:21 GMT

A 44-year-old man was killed by seven assailants for trying to refrain one of the suspects from assaulting his girlfriend.

According to a statement by the Police, Malvern Paul was attacked with bricks and empty beer bottles by Malvern Batsirai (34) and six other suspects in Harare on Sunday.

Police have appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the other suspects. Reads the statement:

Feedback