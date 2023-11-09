Govt Struggles To Clear 2022 BEAM Arrears

4 minutes ago Thu, 09 Nov 2023 17:37:38 GMT

The Government has a staggering ZWL$278 billion outstanding bill for the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) programme.

BEAM was established in 2001 by the Government as part of the Enhanced Social Protection Programme (ESPP) the objective was to provide basic education to everyone in Zimbabwe including students who could not afford school fees such as Orphans and vulnerable children (OVC).

NewsDay reported Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo as saying the Government is currently paying BEAM arrears for 2022.

