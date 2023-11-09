Govt Struggles To Clear 2022 BEAM Arrears
The Government has a staggering ZWL$278 billion outstanding bill for the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) programme.
BEAM was established in 2001 by the Government as part of the Enhanced Social Protection Programme (ESPP) the objective was to provide basic education to everyone in Zimbabwe including students who could not afford school fees such as Orphans and vulnerable children (OVC).
NewsDay reported Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo as saying the Government is currently paying BEAM arrears for 2022.
In a presentation at the pre-budget seminar held at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden last week, Minister Moyo said:
The mismatch between budget disbursement and cash release: for example, under the BEAM programme, from the revised budget of ZWL$86.9 billion, cash availed to date is only ZWL$58.4 billion, leaving a balance of $28.6 billion.
Even the revised balance is not adequate to meet the requirements for 2023, as we are currently paying arrears for 2022. The arrears currently stand at ZWL$278 billion.
The Government says this year, it assisted 1 515 047 learners with educational assistance under BEAM. Of these, 730 321 were boys and 784 726 were girls.
