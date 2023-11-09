Ngezi Platinum Stars Close In On PSL Title As Dynamos, FC Platinum Drop Points

Second-placed Manica Diamonds, who beat Simba Bhora 1-0 in a match played at Gibbo Stadium yesterday, are on 53 points and the highest they can go is just 62 points.

Ngezi can still win the title without even winning a single game in their last three fixtures if their close opponents drop points along the way.

In another fixture played on Saturday, Dynamos continued with their inconsistency after playing to a goalless draw with champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium.

DeMbare dropped to third place on the log standings, with 51 points, and could lose their position to rivals Highlanders, on 49 points, if Bosso beat Triangle at Gibbo Stadium this Thursday.

In the other matches played on Wednesday, Herentals beat Cranborne Bullets 2-1 at the National Sports Stadium.

At Luveve Stadium, Chicken Inn drew 1-1 with Green Fuel, while Black Rhinos beat Yadah 1-0.

ZPC Kariba overcame Hwange 1-0 in a match played at Nyamhunga Stadium in the resort town.

Results of the 2023 Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 31 fixtures played on Wednesday, 08 November 2023:

Chicken Inn 1-1 Greenfuel

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Simba Bhora

Herentals College 2-1 Cranborne Bullets

FC Platinum 0-0 Dynamos

Black Rhinos 1-0 Yadah

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Hwange

Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 Sheasham

Here are the 2023 Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 31 fixtures to be played on Thursday, 09 November 2023

Triangle United vs Highlanders (Gibbo Stadium)

CAPS United vs Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium)

All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.

