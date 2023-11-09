South African Army, Police In Joint Operation To Combat Illegal Mining
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of 3 300 military personnel to assist the country’s police in combating illegal mining in all provinces.
The joint operation, dubbed “Operation Prosper”, will run from 28 October 2023 until 28 April 2024.
According to a statement issued by the South African Presidency this Thursday, 09 November, nearly 500 million rands have been availed for the operation. Reads the statement:
President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the employment of 3 300 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to prevent and combat crime, and maintain and preserve law and order, under Operation Prosper.
Members of the SANDF will, in cooperation with the SAPS, conduct an intensified anti-criminality operation against illegal mining across all provinces, from 28 October 2023 until 28 April 2024.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The expenditure expected to be incurred for this deployment amounts to R492 143 296.
The President set out the employment in a letter to the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Mr Amos Masondo.
Illegal mining, which refers to mining activities that are carried out without the necessary licenses, permits, or compliance with regulations, often occurs in abandoned or disused mines, leading to safety hazards for the miners and environmental degradation.
More: Pindula News