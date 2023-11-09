South African Army, Police In Joint Operation To Combat Illegal Mining

4 minutes ago Thu, 09 Nov 2023 10:08:57 GMT

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of 3 300 military personnel to assist the country’s police in combating illegal mining in all provinces.

The joint operation, dubbed “Operation Prosper”, will run from 28 October 2023 until 28 April 2024.

According to a statement issued by the South African Presidency this Thursday, 09 November, nearly 500 million rands have been availed for the operation. Reads the statement:

