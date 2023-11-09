Tshabangu Recalls Over 50 More CCC Councillors
Self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has ordered further recalls of dozens of the party’s councillors across the country, among them Harare mayor Ian Makone and Kwekwe mayor Henry Madzorera.
According to a list shared on social media platforms by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, Tshabangu and his colleagues within CCC have listed more than 50 councillors who should be recalled.
Below is a list of CCC councillors set to be expelled from their respective local authorities:
Harare City Council
Ian Makone – Ward 18
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Kudzai Kadzombe – Ward 41
Denford Ngadziore – Ward 16
Lovejoy Chitegu – Ward 36
Samuel Gwenzi – Ward 5
Chido Hamauswa – PR
Tariboyi Sabina – PR
Florence Cheza – PR
Fadzai Matimba – PR
Chitungwiza Municipal Council
Jerita Mutingwende – Ward 1
Lovemore Maiko – Ward 7
Kudakwashe John – Ward 21
Marondera Municipality
Thompson Magawula – Ward 10
Bonface Tagwirei – Ward 3
Abel Nyakarombo – Ward 8
Define Nyatondo – PR
Ms Mtizwa – PR
Manyame Rural District Council
Innocent Kuziva Hapapari – Ward 7
Gweru City Council
Kumirai Rutsvara – Ward 11
Kundiona Siphiwe – PR Women’s Quota
Magaya Mirriam – PR Women’s Quota
Masocha Ronah – PS Women’s Quota
Chakauya Olivia Sibongile PR Women’s Quota
Kwekwe City Council
Henry Madzorera – Ward 10
Melody Chingara – Ward 5
Simon Machisvo – Ward 9
Mutare City Council
Sophia Gwasira – Ward 8
Cloud Nengomasha – Ward 12
Simon Mapuwire – Ward 5
Chiredzi Town Council
Roger Chikonye – Ward 7
Musingashari Musingashari – Ward 6
Chegutu Municipal Council
Edward Dzeka – Ward 12
Alice Kudhlande – Ward 5
Loice Tigirigi – Ward 9
Chinhoyi Municipal Council
Ninion Varandeni – Ward 9
Lovemore Kuwakumire – Ward 10
Dyke Mukumbi – Ward 12
Florence Masache PR
Dorcas Marunga – PR
Hurungwe Council
Tichaona Mungwariri – Ward 1
Felistus Mapfumo – PR
Norton Municipal Council
Eshwedi Chamunogwa – Ward 11
Jonathan Chikaponya – Ward 12
Patience Chigodora – PR
Rosemary Nalika – PR
Victoria Falls Town Council
Priscilla Mhlanga – Ward 8
Daniel Moyo – Ward 11
Ephias Mambume – Ward 1
Mthunzi Mpofu – Ward 9
Maria Ndlovu – PR
Mabukani Ndlovu – PR
Takawira Rural District Council
Wonder Chiverengo – Ward 14
Binga North Rural District Council
Jimmy Siamambwe Muleya – Ward 2
More: Pindula News