Tshabangu Recalls Over 50 More CCC Councillors

Self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has ordered further recalls of dozens of the party’s councillors across the country, among them Harare mayor Ian Makone and Kwekwe mayor Henry Madzorera.

According to a list shared on social media platforms by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, Tshabangu and his colleagues within CCC have listed more than 50 councillors who should be recalled.

Below is a list of CCC councillors set to be expelled from their respective local authorities:

