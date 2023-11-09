Tshabangu Says Not Done With Recalled MPs yet

This has led to speculation that Tshabangu wants Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, whom he recalled, to be disqualified so that Sakupwanya wins the seat at a canter.

Speaking in an interview with the Chronicle on Wednesday, 08 November, Tshabangu said that he will approach the courts to have the recalled members disqualified from contesting in the by-elections. He said:

We are making an urgent chamber application in the High Court to have those nominations nullified. The court made a determination over the weekend, in essence confirming that the recalls were in order hence we don’t see how they had their papers accepted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. Our position is clear, ZEC should never have accepted nomination papers of recalled persons. We would not have had any issues had these former members filed as independents, it’s their right anyway but they have no right to use our party name and symbol.

However, in the run-up to the 23 August Harmonised Elections, the courts did not grant an application by CCC to have double candidates disqualified and as a result, several constituencies had double CCC candidates.

