CCC Disowns A Letter Firing Sengezo Tshabangu From The Party

In a letter to the Local Government Minister, Winston Chitando, Murindagomo stated that CCC’s Citizens Assembly Meeting decided to fire Sengezo Tshabangu for recalling party representatives without consultation. The letter also mentioned that Zibusiso Tshongwe has been appointed as the party’s interim National Secretary General. It advised not to entertain any correspondence from Tshabangu and requested notifying the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of their decision. Read the letter in part:

Kindly be advised that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Political Party has fired its Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu with immediate effect. The Citizens movement reached this decision at its Citizens Assembly Meeting held in Bulawayo on Sunday 05 November 2023. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v The reason for the expulsion emanates from the unilateral decision by Sengezo Tshabangu that led to the recall of Citizens Coalition For Change CCC Councillors.

The party asserts that Tshabangu is not a member of CCC and is not its interim Secretary-General, despite his claims. Tshabangu has recalled several CCC Members of Parliament and Councillors, stating that they no longer belong to the party. By-elections are planned for December to fill the empty positions, and the government has allocated US$5 million for the process, as confirmed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Tags

Leave a Comment