Human Rights Activists Call For Dialogue To Resolve Zimbabwe's Post-Election Political Crisis

Reverend Wilfred Dimingo, the general secretary of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches, expressed the importance of engaging in political dialogue. He acknowledged the current situation after the recent elections, where the results have been disputed. Dimingo highlighted the challenges faced and emphasized that the church still believes in the possibility of finding solutions through dialogue. Dimingo said:

SADC will just come to support us but will not initiate a dialogue, so it’s our duty to ensure that we sit down as a country and come up with a solution. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Fortune Kuhudzehwe, the national coordinator of the National Transitional Justice Working Group, expressed that Zimbabwe is currently facing a critical moment. Kuhudzehwe highlighted that the entire country, as well as the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc), is being tested. There is a concern about politicians who perceive themselves as the sole owners of the country, leading to a rise in human rights abuses.

Fambai Ngarande, the coordinator of the Southern African People Solidarity Network, emphasized that elections alone are not enough to resolve the current challenges in Zimbabwe. Ngarande highlighted the widespread suffering experienced by the people and the concentration of power within the political elite. The concerns raised include the lack of concern for the well-being of citizens and the prevalence of corruption, as evidenced by the Mutapa Fund issue.

Activist Ngqabutho Mabhena suggested utilizing the national working people’s convention approach for conducting dialogue. Mabhena stressed the significance of reverting to the 1990 working people’s conventions to address the current challenges effectively. Without this, the problems faced will persist indefinitely.

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC, refused to accept the election results, alleging that they were manipulated. Independent election observers also raised concerns, stating that the polls did not meet the criteria for being considered credible and fair according to local, regional, and international guidelines.

SADC has advised that parties who feel aggrieved should seek resolution through domestic legal channels.

Tags

Leave a Comment