Amos Chibaya, Ostallos Siziba, 11 Others Have Been Recalled

6 minutes ago Sat, 11 Nov 2023 09:30:46 GMT

Amos Chibaya, a Member of Parliament for Mkoba North constituency in Gweru, and Gift Ostallos Siziba, an MP for Pelandaba in Bulawayo, are two of the thirteen MPs who have been removed from the National Assembly by Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu sent a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, stating that these MPs were originally elected as members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party but no longer belong to the party. The MPs recalled were:

Admore Chivero (Chegutu West) Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi West) Gift Ostallos Siziba (Pelandaba) Tapfumanei Willard Madzimbamuto (Seke) Oliver Mutasa (Zvimba East) Amos Chibaya (Mkoba North) Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands PR) Machirairwa Mugidho (Masvingo PR) Constance Chihota (Mashonaland East PR ) Monica Mukwada (Manicaland PR) Sekai Mungani (Midlands PR) Linnet Mazingaidzo (Harare PR) Dephine Gutsa (Mashonaland East PR)

Six of the recalled Members of Parliament were elected in the 23-24 August 2023 harmonised elections, while the remaining seven are Proportional Representation parliamentarians. These seven can only be replaced by Sengezo Tshabangu as the recalling authority, as they are not subject to elections.

