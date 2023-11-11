Court Dismisses Application Seeking To Protect Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders' Rights

The confusion arises from whether the June ruling was temporary or final. The HSF believes that the ruling provided temporary protection while the appeal process was underway, while the court’s interpretation is that it preserved the existing rights of ZEP holders without making a final determination on their status. The South African cites the judges as saying:

The rights of the ZEP holders as stated in the order are not definitive, in that they are subject to the determination by the minister and may be altered when the minister has conducted a fair hearing.

The dismissal of the urgent application has left some uncertainty and concern among ZEP holders about the future of their status and rights in South Africa. They will now have to wait for further legal proceedings and clarification on their immigration status.

The Helen Suzman Foundation issued a statement welcoming the court’s confirmation that Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs) will remain valid until at least June 2024. However, the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, has interpreted the ruling differently. Said the minister:

This judgment must serve as a wake-up call to the affected Zimbabwean nationals to follow the procedures outlined by the minister to regularise their stay in the Republic and forget about false promises.

Practically, this means any Zimbabwean Exemption Permits stay valid until 30 June 2024. ZEP holders may freely travel to and from South Africa and may not be arrested or deported on the basis of holding an expired permit.

