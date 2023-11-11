Court Dismisses Application Seeking To Protect Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders' Rights
The Pretoria High Court has dismissed an urgent application seeking to protect the rights of Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders in South Africa. The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) brought the application to reinforce the rights of ZEP holders amidst concerns and confusion surrounding their status. However, the court found that their previous landmark ruling in June had already provided protection for the rights of the approximately 178,000 ZEP holders.
The June ruling came after a successful challenge by the HSF and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa (CORMSA) against the decision of the Home Affairs Minister to terminate ZEPs. The court ruling overturned the termination decision and granted 12 months of protection for ZEP holders while the Minister conducted a fair and rational inquiry into their status.
The recent court action sought an enforcement order against the Minister who had indicated an intent to appeal the June ruling. The HSF aimed to protect ZEP holders with expiring permits during any ongoing appeal process. However, the court stated that their previous judgment was not a final order but rather intended to preserve the status quo.
The confusion arises from whether the June ruling was temporary or final. The HSF believes that the ruling provided temporary protection while the appeal process was underway, while the court’s interpretation is that it preserved the existing rights of ZEP holders without making a final determination on their status. The South African cites the judges as saying:
The rights of the ZEP holders as stated in the order are not definitive, in that they are subject to the determination by the minister and may be altered when the minister has conducted a fair hearing.
The dismissal of the urgent application has left some uncertainty and concern among ZEP holders about the future of their status and rights in South Africa. They will now have to wait for further legal proceedings and clarification on their immigration status.
The Helen Suzman Foundation issued a statement welcoming the court’s confirmation that Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs) will remain valid until at least June 2024. However, the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, has interpreted the ruling differently. Said the minister:
This judgment must serve as a wake-up call to the affected Zimbabwean nationals to follow the procedures outlined by the minister to regularise their stay in the Republic and forget about false promises.
Practically, this means any Zimbabwean Exemption Permits stay valid until 30 June 2024. ZEP holders may freely travel to and from South Africa and may not be arrested or deported on the basis of holding an expired permit.
