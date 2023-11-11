Former Zimbabwe Warriors Coach And Highlanders Legend Rahman Gumbo Has Died
Rahman Gumbo, a former coach of the Zimbabwe national football team and a revered figure in the Highlanders football club, has died at the age of 59. Gumbo collapsed at his home in Palapye, Botswana, and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but his condition never improved until medical authorities there decided to transfer him to a Francistown facility, 160km away Friday evening where he was immediately put on the Intensive Care Unit.
Despite the efforts of medical professionals, he tragically succumbed to a suspected heart attack late on Friday.
At the time of his death, Rahman Gumbo was with his wife and his assistant, Zacharia Muzadzi, who had worked with him at his previous club, Morupule Wanderers. Muzadzi confirmed the tragic news to the Chronicle:
I am shattered.
Gumbo’s untimely demise sent shockwaves through the football community, not just in Zimbabwe but across the region. His contributions as both a player and a coach were widely acknowledged and respected. He had a successful career as a player for Highlanders Football Club and represented the Zimbabwe national team, known as the Warriors.
As a coach, Gumbo made notable achievements, particularly during his tenure with Highlanders. He etched his name in history by guiding the club to back-to-back league titles in the 1998/99 and 2000 seasons, a feat that had not been accomplished before. Gumbo’s coaching abilities and tactical acumen earned him respect and admiration from players, fans, and fellow coaches alike.
In recent years, Gumbo has been working as the head coach of Morupule Wanderers in Botswana. However, he was relieved of his duties just a week before his unfortunate passing due to a series of disappointing results.
The news of Gumbo’s sudden death has left the football fraternity in mourning. Tributes and condolences have poured in from all corners, celebrating his legacy and the significant impact he made on the sport.