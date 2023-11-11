Former Zimbabwe Warriors Coach And Highlanders Legend Rahman Gumbo Has Died

6 minutes ago Sat, 11 Nov 2023 05:48:12 GMT

Rahman Gumbo, a former coach of the Zimbabwe national football team and a revered figure in the Highlanders football club, has died at the age of 59. Gumbo collapsed at his home in Palapye, Botswana, and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but his condition never improved until medical authorities there decided to transfer him to a Francistown facility, 160km away Friday evening where he was immediately put on the Intensive Care Unit.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals, he tragically succumbed to a suspected heart attack late on Friday.

At the time of his death, Rahman Gumbo was with his wife and his assistant, Zacharia Muzadzi, who had worked with him at his previous club, Morupule Wanderers. Muzadzi confirmed the tragic news to the Chronicle:

