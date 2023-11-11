Government Defends Recent Increase In State University Tuition Fees
The government has explained and defended the recent significant increase in tuition fees at state universities, especially the part that is charged in United States dollars. They argue that this increase will help the universities function effectively, NewsDay reported. However, many parents and guardians who receive their salaries in the rapidly depreciating Zimbabwe dollar have criticized the fee hike.
During a question-and-answer session with lawmakers, Skills Audit minister Paul Mavima stated that the current fee increases were essential. Mavima said:
It is government policy to increase fees at State universities, but only when it is necessary. In order for those universities to operate optimally and efficiently, there has to be increases.Feedback
I am not sure whether there was a specific increase recently, but if there was, I would assume that it was caused by the need to make sure that our universities are providing sufficient services to those students who are going to those universities.
If there have been increases, they should be justified. Remember universities have to offer services ranging from student services, to teaching and learning infrastructure that should be top notch and that require those who go to those universities to pay commensurate amounts to make sure that our universities are well funded.
The Harare Institute of Technology last month increased fees by 300%, to US$900 while the University of Zimbabwe tuition fees now range between US$470 and US$720.
Midlands State University hiked its fees for the August semester to between US$933 and US$1 888.
When asked whether the government had privatised tertiary institutions, Minister Mavima responded by saying that the assumption that current student fees cover the full cost of education is incorrect. He admitted that the government is not fully funding the education sector. Mavima explained that the increases in fees are necessary to ensure the provision of quality education at the tertiary level.
International declarations, such as the Dakar Declaration and the Incheon Declaration, recommend that a significant portion of the national budget or the country’s gross domestic product should be allocated to education, typically around 20%.
