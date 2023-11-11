NUST Develops Asthma Spacer Device For Children

6 minutes ago Sat, 11 Nov 2023 08:02:33 GMT

The Faculty of Medicine at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Zimbabwe has created an inexpensive device called a spacer specifically for children with asthma. The spacer is made from a recycled water bottle and an inhaler. It assists children who struggle to use the inhaler correctly by ensuring that the medicine reaches their lungs.

Professor Elopy Sibanda, the Dean of the NUST Faculty of Medicine, came up with the idea of using spacers after observing that many children under the age of five were having difficulty taking their life-saving medication through the inhaler alone. He told The Herald: