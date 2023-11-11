Sengezo Tshabangu Has Recalled 5 CCC Senators

Jameson Timba Senate Harare

Editor Matamisa Senate Mashonaland West

Vongai Tome Senate Harare

Ralph T Magunje Senate Mashonaland West

Kindly proceed in terms of section 129k of the Constitution.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tshabangu stated that the recalled senators no longer belong to the CCC party and their appointment was not constitutional. Previously, Tshabangu had recalled several MPs and councillors, leading to upcoming by-elections set for December.

He hinted at more recalls in the future. However, CCC leadership, including party president Nelson Chamisa, claims that Tshabangu is not a party member and is an impostor. They also claim that the party does not have a secretary-general.

Recalled MPs went to the High Court to reverse their expulsion, but their application was dismissed on the grounds that they had failed to prove that Tshabangu had no authority to recall them. They have now approached the Supreme Court, and the case is still ongoing.

