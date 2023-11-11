Zimbabwean Mother Found Stabbed In Greater Manchester

She was a loving and devoted mother who lived for her children, family, and friends.

Percy had just celebrated her 35th birthday in October, and her passing has left us with an immeasurable sense of loss.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Our focus now is on supporting her children as they continue their journey without their mother.

A detective named Gina Brennand from the Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team described the attack on a mother as horrific. They are still in the early stages of the investigation and a team of detectives is working diligently to gather information and create a timeline of events to understand what happened. Brennand said:

This was a truly horrific attack on a mother, witnessed by her two young children and we really need the public to come forward and give information to us that may be able to assist our enquiries to find answers for them.

GMP is appealing to motorists and residents in the area who may have captured dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage to get in contact.

Tags

Leave a Comment