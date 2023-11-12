Munyaradzi Kereke Denies Allegations Of Defrauding HMMAS US$137,000, Exonerates Rukasha

Kereke also stated that the acknowledged $400,000 was legally approved by the new management. He explained that during the period when the alleged extortion took place, he was at a church camp for the annual Passover from July 1 to July 17, 2022. This indicates that he could not have been involved in extorting money from the board during their meetings. He added:

The IO is mistaking selling a hospital to selling it to a building. The US$800 000 is the price of one building. I sold certificate licenses, furniture, a business.

Kereke told the court that he had a legally binding agreement of sale, signed by the board when they fired Rukasha. He expressed pity for Rukasha, as he was not involved in the signing of the agreement. Kereke claimed that he showed the investigating officer (IO) the agreement but it was ignored.

Kereke also mentioned that HMMAS preferred to purchase the business assets separately. He applied for bail, explaining that he has a large family to support. He assured the court that he has complied with his current bail conditions in a separate case where he was sentenced to 10 years for raping his niece at gunpoint. Kereke is currently on bail pending appeal.

He further stated that he has business interests in Zimbabwe and therefore has no reason to flee if granted bail. However, the investigating officer, Owen Mutembwa, opposed bail, citing the presence of more than 12 witnesses who are set to testify. Mtembwa said:

Some are previous business partners who participated in the selling of the hospital. We saw his ability to visit HMMAS and terrorise employees and board members of HMMAS.

Mtembwa claimed that Kereke would intimidate employees by threatening to repossess the hospital if they didn’t pay the money. Mtembwa also mentioned that Kereke still had possession of the title deeds and would send intimidating emails to the board chairperson.

The magistrate will make a decision on Kereke and Rukasha’s bail application on November 13.

