Ngezi Platinum Stars Clinch First-Ever Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Title

This triumph was not an easy one, as the home side known as Madamburo had to overcome a halftime deficit. However, their resolve remained unshaken, and they seized the opportunity to claim victory and the championship. The win took Ngezi Platinum Stars’ points tally to an insurmountable 63, ensuring they hold an unassailable nine-point lead over the chasing pack with only two games remaining.

The joyous scenes erupted at the final whistle as jubilant fans stormed the pitch, celebrating the team’s historic achievement. Coach Takesure Chiragwi, who at 39 years old became one of the youngest coaches to win the Premier Soccer League, expressed his gratitude to the loyal fans for their unwavering support throughout the season. He told the media after the match:

The fans deserve to be happy; they have been there for us throughout the season, even when things were down. It’s good for young coaches to make an impact. Credit goes to the players; we had planned for this. We wanted the championship and today we have done it.

Ngezi Platinum Stars’ success also highlighted the contribution of former coach Klifton Kadurira, who led the team from Division Two to the Premiership in 2016. Chiragwi acknowledged Kadurira’s role as his assistant and credited their successful partnership.

With their maiden league title secured, Ngezi Platinum Stars now look ahead to their upcoming participation in the Champions League. The club aims to savour the moment while also preparing for the challenges that lie ahead. This historic achievement also validates the significant investment made in Ngezi Platinum Stars by their parent club, underscoring the rewards that come from dedicated efforts and commitment.

TEAMS

Simba Bhora: S. Chinani, V. Kawe (R. Chitiyo 85), T. Machope (A. Mandinyenya 85), A. Manenji, R. Kangadzi, I. Nyanhi, W. Tafa, T. Chipunza, P. Chigulupate, P. Jaure, T. Balakasi (V. Musarurwa 75)

Ngezi Platinum Stars: N. Chadya, K. Chigwida, P. Moyo, M. Gaki (E. Meehan 46), T. Benhura, G. Madhake, F. Madhanaga, L. Kashitigu, N. Makumbe (B. Mtigo 46), Q. Amini (T. Mandinyenya 55), T. Murasiranwa (C. Mapoka 55)

