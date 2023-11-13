Brito Names Final Warriors Squad For Rwanda, Nigeria Matches... ZIFA Announces Gate Charges

8 minutes ago Mon, 13 Nov 2023 06:59:00 GMT

The Warriors technical team led by Baltemar Brito has announced the final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Zimbabwe will face Rwanda in the Group C opener on 15 November at Huye Stadium, and then host Nigeria in their second game at the same venue four days later.

Several players have been dropped from the provisional 28-member squad that was announced on 01 November.

