Brito Names Final Warriors Squad For Rwanda, Nigeria Matches... ZIFA Announces Gate Charges
The Warriors technical team led by Baltemar Brito has announced the final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria.
Zimbabwe will face Rwanda in the Group C opener on 15 November at Huye Stadium, and then host Nigeria in their second game at the same venue four days later.
Several players have been dropped from the provisional 28-member squad that was announced on 01 November.
The players who have been dropped include Liverpool youngster Isaac Mabaya, Wolves Academy star Leon Chiwome, Brentford goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva, Leicester City striker Tawanda Maswanhise, Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway and Cyprus-based defender Tendayi Darikwa.
According to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the gate charges for the Warriors versus Rwanda match are as follows:
- 1000Rwf – General
- 5000Rwf – Regular
- 10000Rwf – VIP
Here is the final Warriors squad.
Goalkeepers
- Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn)
- Washington Arubi (SuperSport United)
- Martin Mapisa (FC Malaga City)
Defenders
- Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)
- Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders)
- Frank Makarati (Dynamos)
- Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo)
- Munashe Garan’anga (Sheriff Tiraspol)
- Jordan Zemura (Udinese)
- Tivonge Rushesha (Reading)
- Divine Lunga
Midfielders
- Brian Banda (FC Platinum)
- Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims)
- Andy Rinomhota
- Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town)
- Gerald Takwara (Ohod)
- Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos)
Forwards
- Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)
- Prince Dube (Azam)
- Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon)
- Admiral Muskwe (Exeter City)
- Walter Musona (FC Platinum)
- Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United)
