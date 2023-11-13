Mnangagwa Defiant On General Philip Valerio Sibanda Appointment Into ZANU PF Politburo

However, addressing journalists on the sidelines of the Saudi Arabia-Africa Summit last week, President Mnangagwa said those who criticise the appointment are “mistaken”. He said:

People are mistaken, they think that General Sibanda is a civil servant. He is not a civil servant; first point.

Second point, he is an ex-officio member of the politburo which means that he is not a substantive member of the politburo, he cannot vote in the politburo. He is ex-officio.

So, there is no problem, there is no contradiction.

He is just a civil servant and I as the President can appoint anybody as an ex-officio member which means by virtue of a certain particular position you can be allowed to sit in our substantive body of the politburo. That’s how it is.

I don’t know who gets offended by him sitting in the politburo. He cannot vote but he can contribute.