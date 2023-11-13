SA: Zimbabwean Woman On The Run After Dismembered Body Found In Suitcase

The pair was stopped and while searching the bag, the woman ran away and a mutilated body was found inside the bag. The man, 53, was arrested.

Further investigations by the detectives revealed the woman was the victim’s girlfriend and that they were staying together in Actonville.

The circumstances that led to the gruesome murder are unknown at this stage.

SAPS requested anyone with information that can assist in tracing and locating the woman to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop line at 08600-10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the MySAPS app which can be downloaded on any smartphone. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.

More: Pindula News

