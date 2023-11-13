Sengezo Tshabangu Defended Mnangagwa Before Motlanthe Commission In 2018

Tshabangu, who was the last witness who testified before the Motlanthe Commission hearing in Bulawayo on Friday, 26 October 2018, said the state was responsible for the killings as it equipped the army and not ZANU PF.

Tshabangu also claimed that Mnangagwa was innocent, saying his decision to appoint the Motlanthe Commission showed that he had nothing to hide.

He also claimed that Mnangagwa was not in full control of the government, but was being undermined by some people within ZANU PF. ZimLive quoted Tshabangu as saying:

They tried to kill him in Gwanda using ice cream and on June 23, a bomb exploded at a ZANU PF meeting at White City. Some people in his party are working with powerful estate actors to discredit him.

Commenting on Tshabangu’s remarks in 2018, political commentator Davis Laque, said the controversial political activist is “a tortoise on a lamppost. He said:

Sengezo Tshabangu’s testimonial during the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry into the shooting of innocent citizens by the army. This is the man who recently appeared as the self-appointed Interim SG of CCC and has been on a warpath ever since. Who put that tortoise on the lamppost?

Tshabangu has seemingly gained full control of CCC as he can fire the party’s MPs and councillors in defiance of party leader Nelson Chamisa.

