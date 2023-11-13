ZRP Statement On Viral Social Media Audio On Alleged Robbers Using A Toyota Wish Vehicle

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are currently underway in connection with the viral social media audio on alleged robbers or criminals who are using a Black Toyota Wish vehicle and posing as members of the security services from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe National Army, and President’s Office, to target and prey on unsuspecting motorists.

The targeted motorists are initially accused of either going through a red traffic light, disturbing or interfering with the movement of state motorcade or senior Government officials before being robbed.

One of the suspects is said to be in Zimbabwe Republic Police uniform while others claim to be from Zimbabwe National Army or President’s Office.

Motorists are implored to drive to any nearest Police Station if approached by this syndicate and to alert the Zimbabwe Republic Police, National Complaints Desk on telephone number (0242) 703631 or Harare Operations number (0242) 748836.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified efforts to ensure the suspects are arrested for the law to take its course.

