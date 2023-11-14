DJ Ollah 7 Leaves Star FM
Popular radio presenter DJ Ollah 7, whose real name is Owen Madondo has left Star FM.
Star FM on Monday, 13 November announced Madondo’s departure after spending over 13 years at the station. Star FM said in a statement:
The Star FM Management wishes to advise all its stakeholders that Owen Madondo, popularly known as DJ 011ah 7, has resigned as a Producer/Presenter within the Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division, effective 13 November 2023.Feedback
DJ 011ah 7 served as one of the pioneers since the inception of Star FM in June 2012. During his time with the station, he won several awards, including Best Male Radio Personality at the NAMA 2023 edition.
He hosted various shows, including the After Drive with his popular interviews (On The Spot).
Management takes this opportunity to express its gratitude for his contribution towards the growth of the Star FM brand, and wish him well in his future endeavors.
