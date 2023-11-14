DJ Ollah 7 Leaves Star FM

DJ 011ah 7 served as one of the pioneers since the inception of Star FM in June 2012. During his time with the station, he won several awards, including Best Male Radio Personality at the NAMA 2023 edition.

He hosted various shows, including the After Drive with his popular interviews (On The Spot).

Management takes this opportunity to express its gratitude for his contribution towards the growth of the Star FM brand, and wish him well in his future endeavors.

More: Pindula News

