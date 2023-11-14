Former Star FM Presenter DJ Ollah 7 Reveals Next Move

On Tuesday, Madondo announced that he would be launching “a Big Podcast show with exclusive interviews, unfiltered interviews.”

Below is the statement released by Madondo:

My Journey on radio has been one of growth and progress from the day that I started on 25 June 2012.

I remember nervously embarking on this journey as a 20-year-old young man full of energy, zeal, passion, and hope for greater things!

I had no clue that DJ Ollah 7 was going to be the radio broadcasting brand that I have grown to be.

Jah Prayzah says profoundly about gratitude in his song Tenda from the Chiremerera album, “Tenda vanokuperekedza murwendo, kufamba wega haungagoni…”

I would like to extend my gratitude and appreciation to you who have propelled me to who and where I am now through your support which came in different forms.

My gratitude goes out to everyone who follows me on all the platforms where you consume my content.

I also appreciate my colleagues in the workspace, some of whom groomed me. Thank you so much to the corporate partners who found it appropriate for their brands to be associated with the DJ Ollah 7 brand.

I am also thankful to Star FM Zimbabwe for allowing me to launch, nurture and grow my radio broadcasting career. You nurtured me from a no-name-rural-boy into a celebrated urban star!

Growth is not static, it is dynamic! As I continue to grow in this journey I have taken a new route to other potentially greater challenges!

It has not been easy to settle on this decision. My heart is heavy as I announce to you that I am moving from Star FM Zimbabwe!

It has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life to serve the Zimbabwean community as a radio presenter for the past 12 years.

Thank you for loyally and consistently tuning into my shows, from the days of “Madhonza”, to “The Breeze”, to The Diaspora Link on the Breakout, and recently on “On The Spot”!

You celebrated me as your Chief Air Marshal, your Bhabhaucation Master, your AfterDrive King as well as your Man On The Spot!

May you continue supporting me in my new endeavors. I promise to keep giving you worthwhile, entertaining and rich content on a different platform at a different level!

With Love, Respect and Appreciation

Owen “Dj 011ah 7” Madondo

The Chief Air Marshal