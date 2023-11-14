Govt Vows To Clamp Down On Unregistered Vehicles

The public is hereby notified that it is an offence to drive an unregistered and or an unlicensed vehicle.

To ensure that no one and no place is left behind, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has fully decentralised the issuance of vehicle registration number plates.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Local production of vehicle registration number plates has ensured adequate stock; hence motorists are encouraged to visit their nearest ZimPost, ZIMRA offices or the nearest port of entry to acquire number plates.

To maintain order and sanity in the country, all vehicles without registration number plates will be clamped down with immediate effect.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment