Govt Vows To Clamp Down On Unregistered Vehicles
The Government, through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, has warned motorists that it is an offence for vehicles to ply the country’s roads without registration number plates.
In a public notice issued on Monday, 13 November, the Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development Pedzisayi Joy Makumbe said that all vehicles without registration number plates will be clamped down with immediate effect. Reads the notice:
Government notes with concern that there is a growing trend of vehicles plying the country’s roads without registration number plates.Feedback
The public is hereby notified that it is an offence to drive an unregistered and or an unlicensed vehicle.
To ensure that no one and no place is left behind, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has fully decentralised the issuance of vehicle registration number plates.
Local production of vehicle registration number plates has ensured adequate stock; hence motorists are encouraged to visit their nearest ZimPost, ZIMRA offices or the nearest port of entry to acquire number plates.
To maintain order and sanity in the country, all vehicles without registration number plates will be clamped down with immediate effect.
