Mabvuku CCC Activist's Abductors Were In A Three-vehicle Convoy - Lawyers

On Monday, our lawyer Innocent Gonese spent the day in Mabvuku/Tafara getting instructions from Maria Zhuwao, the wife of Tapfumanei Masaya, who was abducted and disappeared over the weekend.

Gonese was told that Masaya had not been located since Saturday when he was abducted by some unidentified people near a place called Chizhanje in Mabvuku while conducting a door-to-door political campaign to drum up support for Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, the opposition @CCCZimbabwe party’s candidate for upcoming parliamentary by-elections.

The people who abducted Masaya were reportedly in a 3-vehicle convoy & he was bundled into one of the vehicles which looked like a grey Toyota Fortuner.

Jeffrey Kalosi was also abducted & bundled into a double cab vehicle & blindfolded & assaulted before being dumped near a place called Chabwino.

The vehicle in which Masaya was bundled reportedly went in a different direction & he was never seen since then.

Gonese visited Mabvuku Police Station to check on the whereabouts of Masaya & to get an update on police investigations &he was referred to Harare Central Police

By late Monday, Gonese was working on filing a court application at the High Court for habeas corpus to compel whoever is holding Masaya to release him.