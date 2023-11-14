Mighty Warriors' Cynthia Shonga Nominated For CAF Award

7 minutes ago Tue, 14 Nov 2023 11:42:02 GMT

Mighty Warriors goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga has been nominated for the 2023 CAF Goalkeeper of the Year (Women) award.

The 23-year-old Harare City goalkeeper had an outstanding performance at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women’s Championship held in South Africa in October this year.

Shonga conceded two goals in four games and kept two clean sheets.

