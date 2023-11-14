Mighty Warriors' Cynthia Shonga Nominated For CAF Award
7 minutes agoTue, 14 Nov 2023 11:42:02 GMT
Mighty Warriors goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga has been nominated for the 2023 CAF Goalkeeper of the Year (Women) award.
The 23-year-old Harare City goalkeeper had an outstanding performance at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women’s Championship held in South Africa in October this year.
Shonga conceded two goals in four games and kept two clean sheets.
For her performances at the COSAFA tournament, Shonga won the Golden Glove award.
Here are the nominees for the 2023 CAF Goalkeeper of the Year (WOMEN) award:
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
- Ange Bawou (Cameroon)
- Doleres Masongo (Equitorial Guinea)
- Imane Abdelahad (Morocco)
- Khadija er-Rmichi (Morocco)
- Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)
- Andile Dlamini (South Africa)
- Kaylin Swart (South Africa)
- Najiat Abass Idrisa (Tanzania)
- Catherine Musonda (Zambia)
- Cynthia Shongwe (Zimbabwe)
More: Pindula News