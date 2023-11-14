Nine People Killed In Chipinge And Chiredzi Accidents
Statement by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on fatal road traffic accidents in Chipinge and Chiredzi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms two fatal road traffic accidents which occurred at the 7 kilometre peg along Eastern Border Road, Chipinge on 13th November 2023 in which three people were killed whilst three others were injured and another accident which killed six people whilst three were injured at the 180 kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on 14th November 2023 at around 0500 hours.
In the first accident, a Toyota Corolla Axio vehicle with five passengers on board veered off the road to right before overturning and landing on its right side.Feedback
As a result, three passengers died on the spot after being thrown out of the vehicle.
The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:-
- Troy Nyangombe (20) a male adult of Gaza, Chipinge,
- Joyline Parrafin (18) a female adult of Medium Density , Chipinge,
- Rutendo Chikwanda (20) a female adult of Gaza, Chipinge.
The bodies were taken to Chipinge District Hospital mortuary for post mortem while one of the injured victims is admitted at the same hospital. The other two victims are admitted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, Mutare.
In another road traffic accident, six people were killed whilst three others were injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle with eight passengers on board was involved in a head-on-collision with a Mercedes Benz truck along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.
The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:
- Kamukono Musaida (44) a female adult of Chimanimani,
- Blessing Rambiwa (40) a male adult of 1530 Chiredzi,
- Jesina Masimba (35) a female adult of Maware Village, Chiredzi
- Pellagia Manase (53) a female adult of 247 Chiredzi
The other two victims have not yet been identified by their next of kin.
The bodies were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at Neshuro District Hospital, Mwenezi.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges drivers to observe stipulated speed limits and be exemplary on the roads.
Road safety should be the primary focus of driving on the country’s roads in order to safeguard lives.
