Nine People Killed In Chipinge And Chiredzi Accidents

As a result, three passengers died on the spot after being thrown out of the vehicle.

The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:-

Troy Nyangombe (20) a male adult of Gaza, Chipinge,

Joyline Parrafin (18) a female adult of Medium Density , Chipinge,

Rutendo Chikwanda (20) a female adult of Gaza, Chipinge.

The bodies were taken to Chipinge District Hospital mortuary for post mortem while one of the injured victims is admitted at the same hospital. The other two victims are admitted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, Mutare.

In another road traffic accident, six people were killed whilst three others were injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle with eight passengers on board was involved in a head-on-collision with a Mercedes Benz truck along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:

Kamukono Musaida (44) a female adult of Chimanimani,

Blessing Rambiwa (40) a male adult of 1530 Chiredzi,

Jesina Masimba (35) a female adult of Maware Village, Chiredzi

Pellagia Manase (53) a female adult of 247 Chiredzi

The other two victims have not yet been identified by their next of kin.

The bodies were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at Neshuro District Hospital, Mwenezi.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges drivers to observe stipulated speed limits and be exemplary on the roads.

Road safety should be the primary focus of driving on the country’s roads in order to safeguard lives.

