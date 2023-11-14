Tshabangu Recalls 13 CCC MPs, 5 Senators

8 minutes ago Tue, 14 Nov 2023 14:38:10 GMT

CCC’s self-proclaimed interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has recalled 18 of the party’s representatives in Parliament.

On Tuesday, 14 November, 13 CCC MPs were recalled from the National Assembly, while 5 of the party’s senators were recalled from the Senate.

Among those who have been recalled are CCC organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, who is also Chief Whip, and the party’s deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba.

