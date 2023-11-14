Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomePolitics

Tshabangu Recalls 13 CCC MPs, 5 Senators

8 minutes agoTue, 14 Nov 2023 14:38:10 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Tshabangu Recalls 13 CCC MPs, 5 Senators

CCC’s self-proclaimed interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has recalled 18 of the party’s representatives in Parliament.

On Tuesday, 14 November, 13 CCC MPs were recalled from the National Assembly, while 5 of the party’s senators were recalled from the Senate.

Among those who have been recalled are CCC organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, who is also Chief Whip, and the party’s deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba.

Tshabangu said the representatives have ceased to be members of the CCC party.

Below is the list of recalled CCC MPs and Senators:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

National Assembly

  • Admore Chivero (Chegutu West)
  • Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi West)
  • Gift Ostallos Siziba (Pelandaba)
  • Tapfumanei Willard Madzimbamuto (Seke)
  • Oliver Mutasa (Zvimba East)
  • Amos Chibaya (Mkoba North)
  • Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands PR)
  • Machirairwa Mugidho (Masvingo PR)
  • Constance Chihota (Mashonaland East PR)
  • Monica Mukwada (Manicaland PR)
  • Sekai Mungani (Midlands PR)
  • Linnet Mazingaidzo (Harare PR)
  • Dephine Gutsa (Mashonaland East PR)

Senate

  • Webster Maodera (Harare)
  • Jameson Timba (Harare)
  • Editor Matamisa (Mashonaland West)
  • Vongai Tome (Harare)
  • Ralph T. Magunje

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

CCC Recalls

1 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback