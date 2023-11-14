Warriors To Wear Black Armbands In Honour Of Rahman Gumbo
The Warriors will wear black armbands in their game against Rwanda on Wednesday, 15 November, in tribute to the late Rahman Gumbo.
Gumbo (59) died of a suspected heart at his home in Botswana where he was based. A statement by ZIFA reads:
Zimbabwe Warriors will wear black armbands in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Rwanda (Wednesday) and Nigeria (Sunday) to honor the passing of Rahman Gumbo, a former player and coach of the team.Feedback
Nicknamed Rush, Gumbo was a football icon who is celebrated for his immense contribution to the country’s most followed sport.
He served the nation with distinction both as a player and a coach.
