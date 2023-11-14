Pindula|Search Pindula
Warriors To Wear Black Armbands In Honour Of Rahman Gumbo

5 minutes agoTue, 14 Nov 2023 15:36:38 GMT
The Warriors will wear black armbands in their game against Rwanda on Wednesday, 15 November, in tribute to the late Rahman Gumbo.

Gumbo (59) died of a suspected heart at his home in Botswana where he was based. A statement by ZIFA reads:

Zimbabwe Warriors will wear black armbands in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Rwanda (Wednesday) and Nigeria (Sunday) to honor the passing of Rahman Gumbo, a former player and coach of the team.

Nicknamed Rush, Gumbo was a football icon who is celebrated for his immense contribution to the country’s most followed sport.

He served the nation with distinction both as a player and a coach.

