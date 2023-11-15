22 People Perish In Toyota Quantum, DAF Truck Head-on Collision

8 minutes ago Wed, 15 Nov 2023 07:14:00 GMT

Twenty-two (22) people died when a kombi they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a truck along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road on Tuesday night.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the ZRP said the fatal accident occurred around 10 PM at the 27-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Thandweni Store. Police said: