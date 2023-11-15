22 People Perish In Toyota Quantum, DAF Truck Head-on Collision
Twenty-two (22) people died when a kombi they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a truck along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road on Tuesday night.
In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the ZRP said the fatal accident occurred around 10 PM at the 27-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Thandweni Store. Police said:
The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 14/11/23 at around 2200 hours at the 27-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Thandweni Store in which 22 people were killed whilst two others were injured when a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board. The injured victims are admitted at United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals.Feedback
The ZRP added that more details pertaining to the accident will be released in due course.
