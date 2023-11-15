CCC Recalls Do Not Fix Chamisa, They Fix Every Zimbabwean - Mahere
Citizens Coalition for Change MP Fadzai Mahere (Mt Pleasant Constituency) said that the ongoing recalls of the party’s legislators and councillors by imposter Sengezo Tshabangu is an attack on democracy.
Tshabangu declared himself CCC interim secretary-general last month and since then, he has been haphazardly recalling the party’s MPs and councillors claiming that they have ceased to be members of the party.
Posting on X this Wednesday, Mahere said the recalls are not a problem of CCC alone or its leader Nelson Chamisa.
Mahere said the Tshabangu rampage will leave every Zimbabwean “at the mercy of a violent, corrupt, dictatorial regime” as there won’t be an alternative voice in Parliament to curb the ZANU PF-led Government’s excesses. She said:
I wish people could open their eyes. This is not a CCC problem.
It’s a Zimbabwe problem.
Who suffers when they’re in Parliament with no counter-voice, nobody challenging the budget, nobody holding Ministers to account, nobody challenging corruption, nobody debating legislation, nobody speaking out against abductions, nobody holding State institutions to account and nobody concerned about the raging injustice and crippling poverty?
We all do.
The recalls don’t fix Adv Nelson Chamisa. They fix every single Zimbabwean who’s left at the mercy of a violent, corrupt, dictatorial regime.
We all have a duty to fight this acidic attack on Parliament. It’s truly a battle for the soul of the nation.
On Tuesday, 14 November, Tshabangu recalled 13 MPs and 5 senators. The recalled legislators are Admore Chievero (Chegutu West), Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi South), Gift Ostallos Siziba (Pelandaba), Tapfumanei Willard Madzimbamuto (Seke), Oliver Mutasa (Zvimba East), Amos Chibaya (Mkoba North), Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands PR), Machirairwa Mugidho (Masvingo PR), Constance Chihota (Mashonaland East PR), Monica Mukwada (Manicaland PR), Sekai Mungani (Midlands PR), Linnet Mazingaidzo (Harare) and Dephine Gutsa (Mashonaland East PR).
