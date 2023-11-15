CCC Recalls Do Not Fix Chamisa, They Fix Every Zimbabwean - Mahere

4 minutes ago Wed, 15 Nov 2023 19:05:50 GMT

Citizens Coalition for Change MP Fadzai Mahere (Mt Pleasant Constituency) said that the ongoing recalls of the party’s legislators and councillors by imposter Sengezo Tshabangu is an attack on democracy.

Tshabangu declared himself CCC interim secretary-general last month and since then, he has been haphazardly recalling the party’s MPs and councillors claiming that they have ceased to be members of the party.

Posting on X this Wednesday, Mahere said the recalls are not a problem of CCC alone or its leader Nelson Chamisa.

