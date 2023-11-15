CCC’s Mabvuku By-election Candidate Kufahakutizwi Contemplates Pulling Out Of Race

Speaking to journalists at CCC’s Tuesday Press Conference, Kufahakutizwi said Masaya’s abduction and murder were weighing down heavily on him. He said:

We are in pain as the Mabvuku family, as the CCC family. This is a dark cloud that has fallen upon us and what has made this disturbing is that he was campaigning for me. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v He died while convincing people to vote for me. There was no President to vote for, no council but me after my recall. I want to engage the party on whether going for the by-election is worth all this, at the end of the day we cannot preside over dead bodies.

NewZimbabwe.com reported that some of the clothes worn by Masaya on the day, including his underwear, were found stashed in a police trunk.

Another CCC activist, Jeffrey Kalosi was abducted together with Masaya, blindfolded and assaulted before being dumped near Chabwino.

Kalosi is reportedly assisting police with investigations amid reports he has been barred from referring to the incident as an abduction.

Kufahakutizwi is among CCC legislators recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu in a move critics believe is aimed at decimating the opposition and giving ZANU PF a parliamentary majority to allow it to amend the constitution.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment