Everyone Is Geared Up, Says Nakamba Ahead Of World Cup Qualifiers

We are looking forward to the games, the first one against Rwanda. We all know international games are different from club-level games so we are focusing on giving everything in training and motivating each other to do the best for our country.

… I missed the AFCON last time, I think this is good for us, for youngsters who have a dream to represent the country. This can help those who also wish to play internationally.

Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Rwanda are in Group C of the qualifiers alongside Benin, South Africa and Lesotho.

More: Pindula News

