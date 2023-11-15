Everyone Is Geared Up, Says Nakamba Ahead Of World Cup Qualifiers
Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, who is reportedly set to wear the captain’s armband in Zimbabwe’s FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier clash against Rwanda this Wednesday, said the squad is ready for the match.
Nakamba was speaking from Rwanda where the Warriors will face The Wasps of Rwanda and Super Eagles of Nigeria at Huye Stadium in Butare, on 15 and 19 November, respectively. NewZimbabwe.com quoted him as saying:
Everyone is geared up; we are pushing each other. Some of the guys just arrived, we are waiting for some more to get here.Feedback
We are looking forward to the games, the first one against Rwanda. We all know international games are different from club-level games so we are focusing on giving everything in training and motivating each other to do the best for our country.
… I missed the AFCON last time, I think this is good for us, for youngsters who have a dream to represent the country. This can help those who also wish to play internationally.
Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Rwanda are in Group C of the qualifiers alongside Benin, South Africa and Lesotho.
