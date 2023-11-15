Warriors Goalkeeper, George Chigova, Dies

In July this year, iDiskiTimes reported that Chigova’s football career was hanging in the balance.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt was quoted as saying Chigova’s situation wasn’t looking positive at the time. He said:

I have not been briefed on the diagnosis or the whole thing, I’m not a doctor. But I know that there is a problem that we are attending to at this point in time and we will know in the next week or so. He’s going to spend four weeks just being inactive and go from there. But it doesn’t look positive, but we will give him all the support we can and stay behind him as best we can.

Chigova’s situation forced SuperSport to re-sign veteran goalie Washington Arubi for a second time in his career.

More: Pindula News

