High Court Blocks Further Recalls Of CCC MPs, Councillors

CCC as a political party sued Sengezo Tshabangu it filed a summons on the 20th of October 2023 interdicting him from purporting to be representing CCC in any forum. That action is still pending. In the meantime, he then issued some letters to the speaker of parliament and the minister of local government recalling purportedly some CCC members that has necessitated us to file an urgent chamber application interdicting everyone from those recalls pending determination of the main matter. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v So today (Tuesday) we appeared before Justice Chitapi and Sengezo Tshabangu sought a postponement so that he has time and opportunity to file his opposing papers and in the interim, the High Court has suspended any further recalls pending the disposition and the hearing of that urgent chamber application… no more further recalls pending determination of the urgent chamber application.

However, the High Court order could not save 18 CCC parliamentarians who were expelled on Tuesday afternoon.

Those recalled on Tuesday include CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba and Chief Whip Amos Chibaya.

Following the recalls, National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda held a chamber conference with CCC and ZANU PF representatives.

He promised to act if he gets a written order from the opposition and its lawyers. Said Mudenda:

I have not received from any representative of the Citizens Coalition for Change Political Party a copy of that Order. Once that Court Order is received and states what you are saying, in terms of the law, the Court Order will supersede the recall accordingly. So, as soon as I get that, I will act in terms of the Court Order.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment