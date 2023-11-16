ZACC Says Majority Of Corruption Cases Are From Harare

ZACC stated that the decrease in corruption cases was due to their active efforts in preventing corruption. They implemented measures such as conducting checks on compliance and systems reviews in local government authorities and public entities.

Corruption is a major problem in Zimbabwe and has been a significant obstacle to the country’s growth. It is believed that even the economic collapse experienced two decades ago was due to corruption. Zimbabwe has consistently ranked high on the list of countries with high levels of corruption worldwide. According to the Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International, Zimbabwe is the 157th least corrupt nation out of 180 countries in 2022.

The country allegedly loses more than a billion dollars each year due to corruption. Despite having abundant mineral resources, Zimbabwe has little to show for it, as political elites exploit and misuse these resources for their own gain.

