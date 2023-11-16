ZACC Says Majority Of Corruption Cases Are From Harare
According to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), Harare had the highest number of reported corruption cases last year, accounting for 70 percent of the total. Out of the 684 suspected corruption cases, the capital city recorded 481 complaints. Read the report from ZACC:
Of the total number of complaints received, Harare recorded 481 cases, which is the highest figure.
Compared to the year 2021, there was a 38 percent decrease from the complaints received than the previous year.
ZACC stated that the decrease in corruption cases was due to their active efforts in preventing corruption. They implemented measures such as conducting checks on compliance and systems reviews in local government authorities and public entities.
Corruption is a major problem in Zimbabwe and has been a significant obstacle to the country’s growth. It is believed that even the economic collapse experienced two decades ago was due to corruption. Zimbabwe has consistently ranked high on the list of countries with high levels of corruption worldwide. According to the Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International, Zimbabwe is the 157th least corrupt nation out of 180 countries in 2022.
The country allegedly loses more than a billion dollars each year due to corruption. Despite having abundant mineral resources, Zimbabwe has little to show for it, as political elites exploit and misuse these resources for their own gain.
