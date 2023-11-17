7 Illegal Miners Arrested For Mining Gold At NUST Campus
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested seven individuals involved in illegal gold mining activities at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo. A police report seen by Pindula News read:
Police in Bulawayo have arrested 7 illegal miners for conducting mining activities at Nust Campus on 14/11/23. The arrest led to the recovery of three cement sacks of gold ore.
This is not the first time such arrests have been made at the NUST campus, as in July of this year, nine people were arrested for engaging in illegal gold mining there. According to reports, the arrests were made at both the NUST campus and the Bulawayo City Council Khumalo pit. Along with the arrests, the police were able to recover 85 kg of gold ore, as well as various mining tools and equipment including a generator, picks, shovels, a hammer, water pumps, an axe, and a machete.
The issue of illegal mining and the invasion of properties by gold panners is not new in Zimbabwe. Earlier this year, a family from Kwekwe narrowly escaped a potential tragedy when part of their house collapsed into an underground mining tunnel beneath their home. The Rusike family had been unknowingly living above the tunnel until they detected noises caused by underground mining activities and evacuated the premises. In March, several learners at Globe and Phoenix Primary School in Kwekwe were injured when a classroom block collapsed into a mine shaft. The school had already decommissioned some of its classroom blocks due to illegal gold panning within the premises.
Kwekwe, located in the Midlands Province, has a significant number of artisanal and small-scale miners who engage in gold panning. The prevalence of such mining activities increases the risk of accidents and property damage caused by unauthorised mining operations.
The ZRP’s efforts to crack down on illegal mining activities are commendable, as these activities not only pose risks to the individuals involved but also undermine the integrity of educational institutions and public infrastructure. It is crucial for authorities to continue their vigilance and take appropriate measures to deter and prevent illegal mining, ensuring the safety of communities and protecting valuable resources.