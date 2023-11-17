7 Illegal Miners Arrested For Mining Gold At NUST Campus

The issue of illegal mining and the invasion of properties by gold panners is not new in Zimbabwe. Earlier this year, a family from Kwekwe narrowly escaped a potential tragedy when part of their house collapsed into an underground mining tunnel beneath their home. The Rusike family had been unknowingly living above the tunnel until they detected noises caused by underground mining activities and evacuated the premises. In March, several learners at Globe and Phoenix Primary School in Kwekwe were injured when a classroom block collapsed into a mine shaft. The school had already decommissioned some of its classroom blocks due to illegal gold panning within the premises.

Kwekwe, located in the Midlands Province, has a significant number of artisanal and small-scale miners who engage in gold panning. The prevalence of such mining activities increases the risk of accidents and property damage caused by unauthorised mining operations.

The ZRP’s efforts to crack down on illegal mining activities are commendable, as these activities not only pose risks to the individuals involved but also undermine the integrity of educational institutions and public infrastructure. It is crucial for authorities to continue their vigilance and take appropriate measures to deter and prevent illegal mining, ensuring the safety of communities and protecting valuable resources.

