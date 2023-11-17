Betting Company Refuses To Pay Punter Of Over US$5000 Won

This, therefore, serves as 24hrs notice to make the full payment of USD$5 400.00 to our client. Failure of which, we will be forced to take litigation against you. Your conduct is unprofessional and unethical as you have no legal basis to refuse to make the said payment.

Before Bezbets blocked the punter’s account, he had taken over 80 screenshots of his betting transactions with the company as evidence. The punter claimed that Bezbets was not paying him his winnings and demanded a refund of all the money he had bet that exceeded $50. He said:

I have been losing larger amounts of money to Bezbets while playing more than US$50 and they never raised that issue until when I won US$5 400.

According to Bezbets’ terms, the minimum stake per transaction is set at $2,000, and there is no mention of United States dollar stakes. Bezbets has a payout limit of $15,000 for a single bet.

With the collapse of industries in Zimbabwe, many people have turned to betting as a way to earn income. Some lucky individuals win, but many end up losing money. They place bets on football matches, predicting the winning team, number of goals, goal scorers, corner kicks, and other statistics. The odds of winning are generally low. People also bet on animal races.

