CCC MP Escapes Tshabangu's Recall Due To A Spelling Error

Tshabangu who claims to be the interim secretary general of the CCC party, made a mistake in his letter to the Speaker of Parliament. He listed an MP named “Nomathemba Sibanda” from Matabeleland South, instead of Nomathemba Ndlovu.

Tshabangu, who has been accused by the CCC of being an impostor and a proxy for the ruling ZANU PF party, made additional recalls targeting other MPs and senators but did not include Ndlovu. When asked if he would attempt to recall her again, Tshabangu only said, “We will see.”

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

So far, Tshabangu has recalled 27 MPs, 14 senators, and 69 councillors. By-elections to fill the vacancies caused by the initial recalls on October 3 will be held on December 9.

If Ndlovu had been recalled, she would not have been eligible to participate in the by-elections because the rules allow the recalling party to simply replace a representative elected through the proportional representation system.

Ndlovu is currently serving her third term as an MP. She first entered parliament under the MDC-T party in 2013. She was re-elected in 2018 but was recalled in 2020 by MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora following a court ruling that declared Nelson Chamisa, the then MDC-T party leader, had unlawfully assumed leadership.

Tags

Leave a Comment