Family Of Slain Preacher Masaya Requests Post-mortem By Independent Pathologist

He was allegedly abducted by unknown individuals in Mabvuku, Harare, on Saturday. According to his party, he was abducted while conducting a door-to-door political campaign to support Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, the CCC candidate for the upcoming parliamentary by-elections in Mabvuku-Tafara.

According to the CCC, Pastor Tapfumanei Masaya suffered severe injuries all over his body during his abduction, leading to his tragic death. The opposition party stated in a statement on Tuesday that his body had decomposed due to the injection of a harmful substance.

Kufahakutizwi who won the Mabvuku-Tafara Constituency in the 23-24 August harmonised elections personally examined the body at Parirenyatwa. He is reportedly considering pulling out of the 09 December by-election saying it is probably not “worth it” running in the vote after the clergyman was abducted and murdered while campaigning for him.

CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa who visited the Masaya family this Friday to pay his condolences called for tolerance. He said:

Politics must not take away life but give it to all. Differences in politics must be our strength and not our weakness.

Chamisa added that diversity holds significant power.

Several members of the opposition, including MP Joana Mamombe and former MP James Chidhakwa, have reported being abducted by suspected state security forces. They believe that these abductions and acts of torture are intended to intimidate the opposition and government critics who speak out against government mismanagement and human rights violations. However, the state denies these allegations and suggests that there may be a third party involved in conducting the abductions to tarnish the government’s reputation or that the abductions themselves were staged.

