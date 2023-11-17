MPs Demand Police Action Over Abductions And Murder

Over the last few weeks, we have seen an escalation in abductions, enforced disappearances and unexplained murders. What is government policy on ensuring that the police investigate? Section 219 (1) (c) obliges the Police Service to secure the lives of Zimbabwean people. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v Section 48 of the Constitution guarantees the right to life and section 53 guarantees that no person may be subjected to physical or psychological torture or cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment or punishment.

Harare East legislator Allan Norman Markham (Rusty) also criticised the police for their biased approach in attending to reported cases, particularly those involving the abduction of opposition members. Markham said:

When you ask for information, we have the registration of the vehicle used and the names of the people who did it but no one will take the report.

In response, Minister Ziyambi challenged the opposition legislators to provide concrete evidence and assured them that the government does not condone such acts. He urged them to bring forth any information they have to the relevant authorities for investigation. Ziyambi said:

We have a policy that informs what the laws must be and we have a Constitution that clearly indicates that we must protect the right to life. We have a Constitution that prohibits enforced disappearances. So, the policy of government is already there. What is needed is, if there is anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of these individuals that they are alleging ‘abducted’ or did whatever they did, they must provide the investigating officers with that information so that they can investigate fully and ensure that they are prosecuted. The policy position of the government is that we are a peaceful nation. We do not want anyone to be harassed. If there is anything, it is contrary to our beliefs as government and as a party. If she (Mahere) has information about the non-investigation of that particular issue, I am sure from what she is saying, she has a lot of information and the (Home Affairs) Minister (Kazembe Kazembe) will be glad to listen to that and be able to summon the commanders of the police why they are not taking that information and acting upon it, to ensure that those allegations are investigated

The issue of enforced disappearances and abductions is not new in Zimbabwe. The abduction and disappearance of journalist and human rights defender Itai Dzamara in 2015 remains unresolved, and there have been concerns about the government’s commitment to addressing such cases.

The CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, has pleaded with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to cancel the upcoming by-elections in order to protect lives. Human rights groups, as well as the European Union and the United States embassy, have also called for investigations and the arrest of those responsible for the abductions.

