EU Election Observation Mission Releases Report On Zimbabwe's Elections
The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) yesterday (17 November 2023) released its final report on Zimbabwe’s harmonised elections that took place on August 23, 2023. The report provides important recommendations aimed at enhancing future electoral processes. These recommendations are intended to improve the overall fairness and effectiveness of elections in Zimbabwe. EU EOM Chief Observer, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, underscored in the final report presentation:
While election day was largely calm, it was assessed as disorderly. The process curtailed fundamental rights, overall, and lacked a level playing field, which was compounded by intimidation. During the post-electoral period, the EU EOM observed a climate of retribution.
I would like to emphasise that the EU EOM came to Zimbabwe as a partner and in the spirit of achieving common goals to further advance democratic processes. It is important to also view the EU EOM’s recommendations in this context. It is up to Zimbabweans to take ownership of their implementation. The European Union remains ready to assist such efforts.Feedback
The EU EOM identified 21 recommendations, with 7 considered as a priority. These salient recommendations made by the EU EOM in their final report are as follows:
- Comprehensive and meaningful electoral reform to align legislation with regional and international standards.
- Ensuring the independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and its staff, including transparent appointment mechanisms and removing governmental approval of regulations.
- Providing timely and comprehensive information on all aspects of electoral preparations to the public, including decisions and regulations.
- Publishing timely electoral results, disaggregated by polling station.
- Amending the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MPOA) to limit discretionary application and safeguard the right to assembly.
- Reviewing the appointment procedures of judges to safeguard the independence of the judiciary.
- Establishing and implementing effective mechanisms to prevent undue restrictions on observation activities and the pressure/intimidation of both citizen and international observers.
Said Mr. Castaldo:
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The recommendations are the quintessence of the work of the EU EOM, which comprised some 150 observers from all 27 EU member states and its partner countries Canada, Norway and Switzerland.
Castaldo mentioned that the Government of Zimbabwe invited the EU EOM to observe the elections. Under an agreement between the government and the European Union, the mission independently and fairly assessed all aspects of the electoral process. He added that the EU EOM did not interfere in the elections and had no personal stake in the outcome.
More Pindula News
TagsEuropean Union (EU) Election Observation Mission Releases Report On Zimbabwe's ElectionsFabio Massimo Castaldo
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals