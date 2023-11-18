EU Election Observation Mission Releases Report On Zimbabwe's Elections

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) yesterday (17 November 2023) released its final report on Zimbabwe’s harmonised elections that took place on August 23, 2023. The report provides important recommendations aimed at enhancing future electoral processes. These recommendations are intended to improve the overall fairness and effectiveness of elections in Zimbabwe. EU EOM Chief Observer, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, underscored in the final report presentation:

While election day was largely calm, it was assessed as disorderly. The process curtailed fundamental rights, overall, and lacked a level playing field, which was compounded by intimidation. During the post-electoral period, the EU EOM observed a climate of retribution.

I would like to emphasise that the EU EOM came to Zimbabwe as a partner and in the spirit of achieving common goals to further advance democratic processes. It is important to also view the EU EOM’s recommendations in this context. It is up to Zimbabweans to take ownership of their implementation. The European Union remains ready to assist such efforts.

